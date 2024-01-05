Cresta appoints Leigh and Mullin as operating partners

Also, the firm promoted Julie Westbrook to general counsel and chief compliance officer, Jessica Groshek to vice president of ESG and external affairs and Cheri Schudder to director of human resources at Ocelot Energy Management, a Cresta portfolio company.

Based in Dallas, Cresta invests in sustainable and conventional energy, industrial, transportation and agricultural infrastructure

Founded in 2016, Cresta has about $1.5 billion of assets under management

Cresta Fund Management LLC has named Eric Leigh and Jim Mullin as operating partners.

Also, the firm promoted Julie Westbrook to general counsel and chief compliance officer, Jessica Groshek to vice president of ESG and external affairs and Cheri Schudder to director of human resources at Ocelot Energy Management, a Cresta portfolio company.

“Cresta congratulates Julie, Jessica, and Cheri on their promotions. They each have made meaningful contributions to the firm and our portfolio companies, and they will continue to play key roles in driving our strategic initiatives forward,” said Chris Rozzell, Cresta’s managing partner in a statement. “We are also honored that Eric and Jim have chosen to join Cresta as operating partners. Their respective backgrounds bring both a wealth of industry knowledge and an extensive network that we are confident will strengthen our sustainable investments.”

Based in Dallas, Cresta invests in sustainable and conventional energy, industrial, transportation and agricultural infrastructure. Founded in 2016, Cresta has about $1.5 billion of assets under management.