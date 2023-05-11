Crestview-backed OneMagnify buys data analytics and AI firm RXA

RXA was founded in 2016

OneMagnify, which is backed by Crestview Partners, has acquired Ann Arbor, Michigan-based RXA, a data analytics and artificial intelligence firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

OneMagnify is a provider of marketing and data-driven solutions.

On the deal, Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, said in a statment, “We welcome RXA and its impressive team to OneMagnify. The combination of our marketing and data-driven solutions with RXA’s AI technology and talent will help to accelerate our growth and allow us to deliver an expanded suite of data science services to our clients.”

Founded in 2004, Crestview invests in the middle market. Headquartered in New York City, Crestview targets the financial services, media, industrials, and energy sectors.