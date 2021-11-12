CVC Capital in talks to buy Intertrust: Reuters

CVC Capital Partners is in talks to acquire Intertrust, a Dutch financial services firm, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the deal could cost $1.9 billion.
Source: Reuters
CVC Capital Partners is in talks to acquire Intertrust, a Dutch financial services firm, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that the deal could cost $1.9 billion.
