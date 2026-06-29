CVC to acquire Irca from Advent
Irca produces value-added ingredients and semi-finished products for the pastry, bakery, chocolate and ice cream markets.
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Irca produces value-added ingredients and semi-finished products for the pastry, bakery, chocolate and ice cream markets.
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