Cybersecurity firm Deepwatch taps Wesley as CFO

Denver and Tampa-based Deepwatch, a cybersecurity firm, has named Mel Wesley as chief financial officer. In his role, Wesley will oversee the company’s finance, legal and corporate development.

“Mel is a proven CFO with a superior track record of creating value and delivering results in fast-growing organizations,” said Deepwatch CEO Charlie Thomas, in a statement. “He is an extremely talented executive who understands scaling and operational excellence. He will play an important role as we execute the next phase of Deepwatch.”

