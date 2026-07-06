Denmark’s Novo Holdings targets energy and bigger deal tickets
The manager of Novo Nordisk Foundation’s $36bn of investments is expanding – and doing bigger deals for – its 'planetary health' portfolio.
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The manager of Novo Nordisk Foundation’s $36bn of investments is expanding – and doing bigger deals for – its 'planetary health' portfolio.
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