Eden Capital-backed Edcetera acquires online education provider Pulse Radiology

Edcetera, a portfolio company of Eden Capital, has acquired New York City-based Pulse Radiology, a continuing education provider for radiologic technologists. No financial terms were disclosed.

Edcetera is an online education company.

Pulse Radiology was founded in 2016 by Neil Huber.

As part of Edcetera, Pulse Radiology will create a learning and development ecosystem to host education courses for all ARRT certifications, convenient and interactive CE activities, and post-certification development training.

“Our dedicated team is invested in the success of each individual technologist that comes to us for advanced ARRT certification. Our goal is to provide comprehensive MRI, CT, and Mammography education that is of the highest quality while delivering the utmost in convenience,” said Neil Huber, founder and CEO of Pulse Radiology, in a statement. “By becoming part of Edcetera, we will have the infrastructure and resources to continue building a robust and end-to-end learning ecosystem in the radiology field and to help technologists succeed in their careers.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to Eden Capital. CohnReznick provided financial due diligence, and Tree Line Capital provided debt financing.

Eden Capital invests in education, tech, and business services companies.