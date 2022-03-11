Equus taps DiSandro as associate

Equus Capital Partners has named Moira DiSandro as an associate. Prior to joining Equus, DiSandro served as the director of business development for FS Investment Solutions.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – (March 11, 2022) – Equus Capital Partners, Ltd. (“Equus”), one of the nation’s leading real estate investment managers, announced today the addition of Moira DiSandro as an associate. In her role, DiSandro will focus on business development efforts, specifically capital raising for the firm’s commingled closed-end fund series as well as for its co-investment and programmatic joint venture activities.

“We are pleased to welcome Moira to the team as we continue to expand upon Equus’ marketing and business development strategy in high growth areas throughout the country,” said Kyle Turner, Partner and Director of Investments. “Moira’s experience and relationship building skills in the investment marketing sector will be an asset to the firm and bolster our capital raising capabilities.”

For over 30 years, Equus has sponsored a series of 14 Closed-End Value-Add Funds and programmatic joint ventures. During that period, the firm raised over $5.5 billion of equity capital, acquiring, and repositioning approximately 75 million square feet of industrial and office space and over 55,000 multi-family units on behalf of over 150 institutional investors.

Prior to joining Equus, DiSandro served as the director of business development for FS Investment Solutions, where she was responsible for identifying and developing new relationships with OSJs and centers of influence advisor groups across the country. DiSandro also served as an internal sales consultant supporting the Greater Ohio territory and began her career at FS Investment Solutions as a sales associate for the Greater Ohio and South territories. Prior to FS, she worked at Vanguard and the Philadelphia Phillies.

A Philadelphia native, DiSandro holds a bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in communications from Villanova University. She holds Series 7 and 63 FINRA licenses.

About Equus Capital Partners, Ltd.

Equus Capital Partners is one of the nation’s leading real estate investment managers. Equus’ diversified portfolio consists of industrial, multi-family, and office properties located throughout the United States. The firm is headquartered in the Philadelphia area with regional offices in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Chicago, and South Florida. For additional information, please visit the company’s website at www.equuspartners.com.