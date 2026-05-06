Exclusive: Baird Capital to test buyout market for water treatment firm Cleanwater1, sources say
Cleanwater1 could fetch a 15x-17x EBITDA multiple at exit, based on $40m of recent year EBITDA.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Cleanwater1 could fetch a 15x-17x EBITDA multiple at exit, based on $40m of recent year EBITDA.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination