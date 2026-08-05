Exclusive: GSAM tees up Divcon Controls for sale, sources say
Divcon provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to data centers and other mission-critical facilities.
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Divcon provides building management and electrical power monitoring systems to data centers and other mission-critical facilities.
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