First Reserve snaps up turbomachinery maintenance services firm AP4

First Reserve targets diversified energy, infrastructure, and related industrial end-markets

Founded in 1983, First Reserve has raised more than $34 billion of aggregate capital since inception

First Reserve has acquired AP4, a Lakeland, Florida-based provider of power plant and turbomachinery maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

AP4 was founded in 1990.

“Amid an increasingly complex market where gas-fired power generation capacity and the maintenance requirements for aging equipment are growing simultaneously, we believe asset owners will increasingly seek maintenance solutions that are flexible and cost-effective without compromising on adhering to the most rigorous standards of quality and service,” said Will Brown, managing director at First Reserve in a statement. “At First Reserve, we are confident that AP4 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity set and share the company’s vision for providing end-to-end solutions that can make life simpler for customers around the world. We look forward to partnering with the entire AP4 team to create long-term value together.”

