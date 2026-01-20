Gauge invests in tech firm Ecosystems

Ecosystems’ clients include HP, Verizon, and ServiceNow

Ecosystems was founded in 2010

Gauge Capital has made a growth investment in Ecosystems, a US-based SaaS platform for customer value management. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Tom McKelvey, co-founder and managing partner at Gauge Capital, said in a statement, “In a rapidly evolving tech environment, enterprises must consistently demonstrate how they generate value.