Gauge invests in tech firm Ecosystems

- Ecosystems was founded in 2010
Gauge Capital has made a growth investment in Ecosystems, a US-based SaaS platform for customer value management. No financial terms were disclosed.
Ecosystems’ clients include HP, Verizon, and ServiceNow.
On the deal, Tom McKelvey, co-founder and managing partner at Gauge Capital, said in a statement, “In a rapidly evolving tech environment, enterprises must consistently demonstrate how they generate value.