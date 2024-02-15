Genstar Capital-backed Clarience Technologies buys Safe Fleet

Clarience Technologies is a provider of visibility and safety technology solutions for transportation.

Clarience Technologies, which is backed by Genstar Capital, has acquired Safe Fleet, a Belton, Missouri-based provider of safety solutions for fleet vehicles. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the acquisition, Rob Rutledge, managing partner at Genstar Capital, said in a statement, “The addition of Safe Fleet products and technologies underscores the commitment by Clarience Technologies to become the premier provider of safety and connectivity solutions for a diverse range of fleet vehicles.”

UBS Investment Bank served as financial advisor to Clarience Technologies and Genstar Capital, BMO Capital Markets and KKR Capital Markets served as capital markets advisors and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel.

Based in San Francisco, Genstar invests in the middle market. The private equity firm was founded in 1988.