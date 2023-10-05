Genstar Capital to reinvest in Cetera Financial Group

Genstar originally invested in Cetera in 2018

Cetera is a wealth and financial service provider

Genstar Capital will reinvest in Cetera Financial Group, a San Diego, California-based financial service provider.

Genstar’s new investment is led by its Fund XI, with additional capital from Fund X. The firm will remain Cetera’s majority investor and lead partner.

Genstar originally invested in Cetera in 2018.

“Over the past five years, Cetera has grown from approximately 7,000 advisors and 1,300 employees supporting $242 billion of assets under administration (AUA) in 2018 to approximately 9,000 advisors and 2,000 employees supporting $374 billion of AUA today,” said Adam Antoniades, Cetera Financial Group CEO.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Genstar is a private equity firm based in San Francisco. It has around $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments in financial services, software, industrials, and healthcare industries.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Moelis & Company and Morgan Stanley & Co served as financial advisors and Willkie Farr & Gallagher served as legal counsel to Cetera and Genstar.