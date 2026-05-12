Graycliff snaps up Tramont Manufacturing
Tramont executive chairman Nand Kumar will retain meaningful ownership and involvement going forward.
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Tramont executive chairman Nand Kumar will retain meaningful ownership and involvement going forward.
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