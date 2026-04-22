GTCR acquires Fiduciary Trust Company
Doris Meister, former chair and CEO of Wilmington Trust, will join Fiduciary as executive chair.
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Doris Meister, former chair and CEO of Wilmington Trust, will join Fiduciary as executive chair.
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