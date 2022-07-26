H.I.G. Capital buys amusement facilities operator Family Entertainment Group

Founded in 2004, Family Entertainment Group has nearly 60 locations through the country.

H.I.G. Capital has acquired Itasca, Illinois-based Family Entertainment Group Holdings, a designer, developer, and operator of amusement facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

Additionally, the company owns and operates standalone family entertainment centers under the In The Game, Max Action, and Bonkers brands. Family Entertainment Group operates nearly 60 state-of-the-art locations throughout the U.S.

“The acquisition of Family Entertainment Group represents an ideal opportunity to partner with the market leading provider of outsourced arcade operations,” said Ryan Kaplan, managing director at H.I.G, in a statement. “We are looking forward to partner with George, an industry pioneer, and the rest of the executive team as they look to accelerate the Company’s growth.”

H.I.G. has $50 billion of equity capital under management. Based in Miami, H.I.G. was founded in 1993. H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide.