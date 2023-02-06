Harvest Partners President Wilkins passes away

Wilkins has been president of the firm since 2021.

Harvest Partners President Jay Wilkins passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2023. The cause of death was not specified.

On his death, Michael DeFlorio, CEO of Harvest, said in a statement, “Jay was a talented investor and great leader and friend and will be deeply missed by the firm.”

Wilkins joined Harvest in 2010 as a principal and has been president of the firm since 2021. Prior to joining Harvest, he was a principal at DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and North Castle Partners, according to the Harvest website.

He is survived by his wife McCartney and son Jack.

Based in New York, Harvest Partners invests in in middle-market companies in the business services & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. The firm was founded in 1981.