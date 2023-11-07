Healthcare secure communications firm Lux Scientiae lands investment from Main Capital

Pagemill Partners served as financial advisor to LuxSci

Headquartered in The Netherlands, Main Capital Partners invests in enterprise software

Main Capital has over 2.2 billion euros in assets under management

Main Capital Partners has made a majority investment in Lux Scientiae, a Boston-based provider of healthcare-focused secure communications and secure hosting solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

LuxSci was founded in 1999.

On the deal, Daan Visscher, co-head of Main Capital North America, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with the LuxSci team in spearheading the company’s next phase of growth. We are impressed by LuxSci’s double-digit recurring revenue growth, the underlying product, the management team’s capabilities, and the unwavering commitment to customers. We see ample opportunities to drive value through honing operational excellence, accelerating organic growth, and executing select strategic acquisitions.”

Pagemill Partners, the tech investment banking division of Kroll, served as financial advisor to LuxSci and Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to LuxSci. Morse, Barnes-Brown & Pendleton, PC acted as legal advisor to Main.

