HOOPP appoints Lori Hall-Kimm as global private equity head

PRESS RELEASE

TORONTO (December 13, 2021) – The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Hall-Kimm as its Head of Global Private Equity.

In her new role, Lori will work with the private equity team to develop the strategic and operational plan for private capital investments as well as oversee an $11 billion global portfolio across various industries and asset classes.

Lori brings 20 years of investment experience, including over 15 years in private equity. Most recently, she served as Managing Director, Direct Private Equity, for CPP Investments where she gained extensive experience investing in private markets globally. Prior to that, she worked on the Private Capital team at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and in the Investment Banking Division at Goldman Sachs.

“We’re delighted that Lori has decided to join HOOPP and I look forward to working with her to build on HOOPP’s highly successful private equity portfolio,” said Michael Wissell, Chief Investment Officer, HOOPP. “This is a very important hire for HOOPP that further rounds out our already strong and dynamic investment team.”

Wissell added: “With this hire, HOOPP completes the senior management of HOOPP’s Private Markets group, a team that also includes Eric Plesman, Head of Global Real Estate, and Steve Smith, Managing Partner, Infrastructure.”

Lori holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Business Administration from York University. She officially joins HOOPP on January 24, 2022.

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario’s hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 610 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 400,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and is governed by a Board of Trustees with a sole fiduciary duty to deliver the pension promise. The Board is jointly governed by the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both management and workers in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

HOOPP is fully funded and manages a highly diversified portfolio of more than $104 billion in assets. The 10-year annualized rate of return is 11.16%. HOOPP’s investing success is delivered by an in-house team of investment professionals.