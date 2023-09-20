Hyland Software inks $3.4bn facility from Golub Capital

Hyland has been a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo since 2007.

Direct lender Golub Capital has provided a $3.4 billion unitranche facility for Hyland Software, a Westlake, Ohio-based provider of content management software.

The proceeds will be used to refinance Hyland’s existing broadly syndicated debt which is made up of a first lien loan, second lien loan and revolving credit facility.

“We are excited to provide leadership on a compelling private financing solution to Hyland, a premier provider of B2B software backed by a premier sponsor,” said Spyro Alexopoulos, co-head of direct lending at Golub Capital in a statement. “We were able to offer an efficient execution at a competitive rate in support of the company’s financing needs.”

The unitranche facility includes a $3.25 billion term loan and a $150 million multi-currency revolver.

Thoma Bravo invests in the software sector. The firm has more than $131 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023.