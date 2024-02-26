Icon Infrastructure, CDPQ to invest in QSL International

Icon is a long-term investor focused on infra businesses in Europe and North America

Icon Infrastructure and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) will invest in QSL International, a Quebec City-based port terminal and logistics operator in North America.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

QSL will remain headquartered in Québec and the company will continue to be led by the current executive leadership team.

QSL’s founder Denis Dupuis will step down from the company upon completion of the transaction.

“Working in partnership with the QSL management team and CDPQ, we see great opportunity to consolidate the company’s position as a Québec champion in the ports and logistics sectors and grow the QSL business across North America,” said Kristoff Torfs, partner at Icon.

Icon and CDPQ will support QSL’s growth strategy, including investing in new projects, particularly in Québec, according to a release.

“CDPQ has been supporting QSL’s development in the form of loans since 2021,” said Kim Thomassin, executive VP and head of Québec at CDPQ. “Through this initial introduction, we were able to get to know the company and see its major impact on the logistics chain.”

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2024.

Icon is a long-term investor focused on infrastructure businesses in Europe and North America. It has offices in London, New York, Berlin and Toronto.

CDPQ is a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans. Its net assets totalled C$434 billion as on 31 December.

Scotiabank acted as financial advisors and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal advisors to CDPQ in respect of the transaction. CIBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisors and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt acted as legal advisors to Icon in respect of the transaction.