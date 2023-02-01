IFM Investors to acquire renewable natural gas company GreenGas

CEO and Founder Marc Fetten will continue to lead GreenGas alongside the existing management team.

Marathon Capital acted as financial advisor to GreenGas on the transaction

IFM Investors has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Charleston, South Carolina-based GreenGas, a renewable natural gas developer, owner and operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

CEO and founder Marc Fetten will continue to lead GreenGas alongside the existing management team.

“We are excited to welcome GreenGas into the IFM NZIF portfolio and support its next phase of growth,” said Kyle Mangini, Global Head of Infrastructure at IFM Investors. “RNG projects operated by GreenGas can deliver significant emissions reductions, which is well aligned with IFM’s net zero commitments and our purpose to protect & grow the long-term retirement savings of working people.”

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of this year. Marathon Capital acted as financial advisor to GreenGas on the transaction.

Owned by a group of Australian pension funds, IFM Investors has $143 billion under management as of December 31, 2022.