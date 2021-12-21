Insightful Science buys Protein Metrics

Insightful Science, which is backed by Insight Partners, has acquired Protein Metrics, a provider of biopharmaceutical protein characterization and proteomics analysis software. No financial terms were disclosed.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insightful Science, the software company enabling the Cloud for Scientific Discovery, announced today that it has completed the transaction to acquire Protein Metrics, Inc., a leading provider of biopharmaceutical protein characterization and proteomics analysis software. The acquisition expands the Company’s R&D value chain to widen the biopharmaceutical protein analysis arena, unblocking data analysis bottlenecks currently associated with large-scale protein studies.

Biotherapeutic protein characterization and proteomics are critical to innovation in biomarker and biologic drug discovery, vaccines, and therapeutic products. Protein Metrics provides a platform solution for protein analytical study from research through to industrial production. Whether it is identifying proteins for proteomics, or determining heterogeneity, Protein Metrics provides substantially more information than previous technologies, which require time consuming manual analysis by experts.

Protein Metrics’ sophisticated software allows scientists to perform highly-accurate analyses on the data generated from all major commercially available liquid chromatography, capillary electrophoresis and mass spectrometry platforms. Underpinned by 18 patents, the products’ unique algorithms are designed to help researchers minimize ambiguity, achieve reproducibility, and eliminate lab-to-lab variability.

Protein Metrics joins Insightful Science’s growing portfolio of scientific R&D software solutions, including GraphPad Prism, SnapGene, Geneious Prime, Dotmatics, and nQuery.

Eric Carlson, PhD, President & CEO of Protein Metrics commented: “We have been committed to understanding protein science and biopharma development since our inception, and our expertise in algorithm design and software engineering aligns entirely with Insightful Science’s dedication to advancing scientific discovery. Being part of Insightful Science will allow us to continue to offer a vendor-neutral platform for our customers and to continue to invest significantly in advancing our products. We look forward to working with our new colleagues to apply novel approaches to designing data platforms and thereby give customers greater insights into their research.”

Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Protein Metrics into our company and help advance our vision to build the world’s largest scientific platform that can support customers through every step of the R&D process. The acquisition of Protein Metrics expands our value chain to include proteomics – a very fast-growing and innovative area of science. With world-class technology, strong financial performance, and a team that shares a focus on customer success, we are excited about our potential to add to our capabilities and further enhance scientific execution and collaboration.”

Insightful Science is a privately held portfolio company of Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scale-up companies.

