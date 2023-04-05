JMI-backed benefits platform Employee Navigator acquires Spectrum-backed Ease

Employee Navigator founder and CEO George Reese will lead the combined company, which will support more than 130,000 businesses, more than 4,000 insurance brokers and more than 13 million employees in the US.

JMI Equity-backed Employee Navigator, an HR software platform, acquired Spectrum Equity-backed Ease, a broker-centric HR and benefits software platform.

Spectrum will continue to retain a stake in Ease.

Employee Navigator founder and CEO George Reese will lead the combined company, which will support more than 130,000 businesses, more than 4,000 insurance brokers and more than 13 million employees in the US.

“As a single company, we will continue our strategy to help every business in the U.S. offer their employees a Fortune 500 set of benefits by providing the largest agnostic marketplace of integrated partners in the industry,” Reese said.

The two products will continue to operate separately but over time many of Ease’s features will be incorporated into Employee Navigator’s platform.

Employee Navigator raised $34 million from JMI in 2021 to hire more employees and expand its product offering. Spectrum led a $41 million Series C funding round in Ease in 2021 that included existing investors Centana Growth, Propel Venture Partners, Freestyle Capital Compound Ventures and Upside Partnership. Vic Parker from Spectrum joined the Ease board at the time.