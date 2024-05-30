PE Deals

KKR to acquire CLM software provider Agiloft

As part of the deal, Agiloft's existing backer FTV Capital will make an additional investment in the company while JMI Equity joins as a new investor.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this