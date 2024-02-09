Knox Lane-backed Spectrum Science buys clinical trial recruitment firm Continuum Clinical

Spectrum Science is a healthcare and scientific marketing, communications, media and strategic services firm

Spectrum Science, which is backed by Knox Lane, has acquired Continuum Clinical, an Illinois-based clinical trial recruitment and engagement solutions provider. The seller was Blue Chip Worldwide. No financial terms were disclosed.

Spectrum Science is a healthcare and scientific marketing, communications, media and strategic services firm.

“We are thrilled to welcome the extraordinarily talented and established Continuum Clinical team to Spectrum and cannot wait to see what we’re able to accomplish together as a unified and powerful force in the patient recruitment space,” said Jonathan Wilson, CEO of Spectrum Science in a statement. “Today’s announcement has us poised to change the clinical trial recruitment and engagement landscape: Together our combined businesses make us one of the largest full-service recruitment providers in the industry.”

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane targets the consumer and services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2019.