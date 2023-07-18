Lee Equity and Twin Point close Tessco Technologies take-private buyout

The deal was for about $160 million.

Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital have closed its previously announced buyout of Tessco Technologies, a wireless infrastructure products provider and merged the company with Alliance, a distributor of equipment for the wireless industry and GetWireless, a distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. The deal was for about $160 million.

As a result of the closing, Tessco will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

Also, Tessco will maintain its facilities in Hunt Valley and Timonium, Maryland and in Reno, Nevada.

William Blair & Company was financial advisor to Tessco and Ballard Spahr LLP served as the company’s legal counsel. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, DLA Piper LLP (US), and Harter Secrest & Emery LLP have served as legal counsel to Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital.

Based in New York, Lee Equity Partners targets the middle market in North America. The firm invests in healthcare services, financial services, and business services.

Twin Point Capital invests in the communications, technology and technology-enabled service industries.