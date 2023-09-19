Lindsay Goldberg buys engineering firm Kleinfelder

Houlihan Lokey was financial advisor to Kleinfelder in the deal while Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor

KPMG provided financial due diligence support

Lindsay Goldberg has acquired The Kleinfelder Group Inc, a San Diego-based engineering, construction management, design and environmental professional services firm. The seller was Wind Point Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wind Point acquired Kleinfelder in 2018.

On the sale, Nathan Brown, a managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Kleinfelder is an excellent example of Wind Point’s strategy at work, with a focus on executing the value creation plan through a mix of both organic and acquired growth.”

Houlihan Lokey was financial advisor to Kleinfelder in the deal while Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor. KPMG provided financial due diligence support.

Founded in 1961, Kleinfelder has over 105 office locations in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Since 2001, Lindsay Goldberg has raised more than $17 billion of equity capital.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners has about $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products sectors.