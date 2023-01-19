LLCP-backed Technical Safety Services acquires four testing and certification companies

TSS is a provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration services

Technical Safety Services, a portfolio company of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, has acquired four companies: Northeast Medical Consulting, an Ohio-based provider of medical gas testing and consulting services; AIRTEST, a New Hampshire-based provider of testing and certification of cleanrooms and other contamination control technologies; Cornerstone Commissioning, a Massachusetts-based provider of commissioning, qualification, and validation engineering services; and, Quality Systems Integration, a Massachusetts-based provider of testing and certification services in controlled biotechnology and pharmaceutical environments.

On the acquisitions, Matthew Rich, a partner at LLCP, said in a statement, “We are pleased by the early progress of our investment in TSS. The four strategic acquisitions add significant scale to the company and further strengthen its partner value across its markets. We look forward to an exciting year ahead for TSS, as we continue to support the management team as they further build on this momentum with additional acquisitions and other attractive growth initiatives.”

Based in La Jolla, California, TSS is a provider of testing, inspection, certification, and calibration services to customers in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, and other life sciences end markets.

