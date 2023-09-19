LMP invests in SMB tech advisor Net at Work

The investment from LMP will provide Net at Work with significant capital to pursue acquisitions and make growth investments in the business.

Harris Williams served as financial advisor to LMP on the deal

Lovell Minnick Partners has made an investment in Net at Work Inc, a New York City-based tech advisor to small-to-medium sized businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment from LMP will provide Net at Work with significant capital to pursue acquisitions and make growth investments in the business.

“Net at Work’s track record of success, deep industry expertise, and dedication to client satisfaction make them a natural fit for our portfolio,” said Trevor Rich, a partner at LMP in a statement. “We are excited to work alongside the talented team at Net at Work to support their growth objectives and contribute to their ongoing success.”

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP acted as legal counsel to Net at Work. Harris Williams served as financial advisor, Netrex served as capital markets advisor, and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to LMP.

Net at Work was founded in 1996.

Based in Philadelphia, LMP invests in the middle market. Since its inception in 1999, LMP has raised approximately $4.3 billion of committed capital.