“Medline’s IPO was the largest private equity-backed IPO of all time, the largest healthcare IPO ever and the largest public offering of 2025, having traded up strongly on debut,” Robert Schmidt, partner and global co-head of healthcare at The Carlyle Group, told PE Hub.
Medline shows ‘the IPO window is open for scaled, high-quality assets’
'Being public gives the company a very attractive cost of capital currency to go and think creatively about what future deals Medline would like to do,' said Carlyle's Robert Schmidt about the largest IPO of 2025.