NewSpring Health leads investment in dysphagia diagnostic services provider Patheous Health

NewSpring Healthcare has led an investment in Overland Park, Kansas-based Patheous Health, a provider of mobile and onsite dysphagia diagnostic services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The company will use the proceeds from this transaction to support growth and expand into new markets. Patheous Health will also use the funding for personnel hiring.

“Patheous Health represents exactly the type of innovative niche clinical provider we target for investment,” said NewSpring General Partner Dr. Kapila Ratnam, in a statement. “By delivering diagnostic services at point-of-care, Patheous Health allows patients to remain in a safe environment while improving health outcomes through its timely and convenient mobile imaging services.”

NewSpring Healthcare is NewSpring Capital’s healthcare strategy.

NewSpring manages over $3 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt.