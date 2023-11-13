Norwest invests in Aesthetic Partners

With this capital infusion, Aesthetic Partners will invest in infrastructure and expansion across existing and new clinics.

Norwest has made an investment in Aesthetic Partners, a Miami-based clinical aesthetics-focused practice management company. No financial terms were disclosed.

With this capital infusion, Aesthetic Partners will invest in infrastructure and expansion across existing and new clinics.

“Aesthetic Partners is one of the earliest players in the clinical aesthetics space and has demonstrated an exceptional track record of helping medical aesthetic, dermatology and plastic surgery practices across the country grow their businesses,” said Sonya Brown, general partner at Norwest in a statement. “We are excited to partner with the leadership team on Aesthetic Partners’ next phase of growth.”

In conjunction with the deal, Norwest’s Sonya Brown and Scott Mitchell will join Aesthetic Partners’ board of directors.

Aesthetic Partners was incubated at Harvard and founded in 2018.

Norwest is managing more than $12.5 billion in capital. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare.