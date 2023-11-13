O2-backed 4M Building Solutions invests in janitorial services provider LCS Facility Group

4M Building Solutions is a cleaning, janitorial, housekeeping, and disinfection services company

4M Building Solutions, which is backed by O2 Investment Partners, has made an investment in LCS Facility Group, a Poughkeepsie, New York-based provider of janitorial and maintenance services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Sean Darin at O2 said in a statement, “LCS has been in the Lepore family since its founding in 2001 and they have built an absolute stalwart within the janitorial services industry. We are thrilled and honored to partner with Daniel Lepore to preserve the outstanding reputation and legacy of LCS while supporting the business through its next chapter of growth.”

LCS Facility Group was founded in 2001.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, 4M Building Solutions is a cleaning, janitorial, housekeeping, and disinfection services company.

Midwest-based O2 Investment Partners invests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies.