OEP-backed Clayens Group to acquire precision plastics manufacturer Parkway

Clayens Group, which is backed by One Equity Partners, has agreed to acquire acquire Greenville, South Carolina-based precision plastics manufacturer Parkway Products. Also, Clayens completed a carve-out of the Crystal Lake, Illinois injection molding manufacturing facility.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Parkway was founded in 1946.

“These transactions are the result of strategic growth initiatives identified as part of our investment in Clayens in December 2022, proving OEP’s assessment of the company as a solid investment platform,” said Konstantin Ryzhkov, managing director of One Equity Partners, in a statement. “The Parkway and Crystal Lake acquisitions give Clayens strategic scale in North America and further diversify its customer base and technical capabilities.”

One Equity Partners is focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm invests in the middle market. Founded in 2001, OEP was spun out of JP Morgan in 2015.