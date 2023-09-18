Ontario Teachers’ to take majority stake in Australia’s GreenCollar

Ontario Teachers’, which first invested in GreenCollar in March 2022, will through the deal buy a significant majority interest

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has agreed to acquire the stakes of KKR and other shareholders in GreenCollar, an Australian environmental markets investor, natural resource manager and conservation-for-profit organization.

Ontario Teachers’, which first invested in GreenCollar in March 2022, will through the deal buy a significant majority interest. KKR first invested in the company in 2020 as part of its global impact strategy.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

GreenCollar’s CEO and co-founder James Schultz will continue to lead the company and will remain a significant shareholder.

Ontario Teachers’ natural resources group, which is part of the infrastructure and natural resources department, has significant experience investing in agriculture, aquaculture, timberland, and natural climate solutions, including in Australia where it has a large agriculture portfolio.

“We are pleased to increase our investment in GreenCollar and to continue supporting James and his team in their mission to restore and enhance natural capital in areas like biodiversity and water quality,” said Christopher Metrakos, senior managing director, natural resources at Ontario Teachers’, in a statement.

Ontario Teachers’, one of Canada’s largest pension systems, is a global investor with net assets of C$249.8 billion as of 30 June, 2023. It is based in Toronto.

New York-based KKR is a global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance services.

KKR was advised by Gilbert & Tobin and UBS. Ontario Teachers’ was advised by Baker & Mackenzie and EY.