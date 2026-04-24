Orthopedic care draws in PE: 6 deals
Archimed, Cinven, Gemspring and InTandem are among the PE firms that have invested in the orthopedics market.
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Archimed, Cinven, Gemspring and InTandem are among the PE firms that have invested in the orthopedics market.
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