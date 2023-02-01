PE-backed Addtronics acquires Missouri Tooling & Automation

Bob Archer and Bryan Root, MTA's president and vice president respectively, will continue to lead MTA alongside the Addtronics leadership team.

Addtronics is a holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering and growing robotic automation solution providers

Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho

MTA was founded in 2004

Addtronics, which is backed by Kaho Partners, has acquired Missouri Tooling & Automation LLC, a custom robotic automation systems provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Bob Archer and Bryan Root, MTA’s president and vice president respectively, will continue to lead MTA alongside the Addtronics leadership team.

MTA was founded in 2004.

“MTA has developed a reputation over the past eighteen years for high-quality, fairly priced solutions delivered with excellent customer service. We are confident that this acquisition will help further our mission to strengthen the domestic manufacturing sector by increasing access to robotic automation solutions,” stated Max Katzenstein, co-founder of Addtronics and managing partner of Kaho, in a statement.

Holland & Knight, PLLC acted as counsel to Kaho.

Addtronics is a holding company dedicated to acquiring, empowering and growing robotic automation solution providers.

Based in New York City and Greenwich, Connecticut, Kaho was founded in 2019.