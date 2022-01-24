PE-backed CeriFi buys Spidell Publishing

CeriFi, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Spidell Publishing Inc, a provider of tax continuing education seminars, webinars and subscription-based tax publications.

CeriFi, which is backed by Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Spidell Publishing Inc, a provider of tax continuing education seminars, webinars and subscription-based tax publications. No financial terms were disclosed. Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners on the deal while Snell & Wilmer served as legal counsel to Spidell.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — CeriFi, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Spidell Publishing, Inc. (“Spidell” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tax continuing education seminars, webinars and subscription-based tax publications. Founded in 1974, Spidell helps tax professionals meet continuing education requirements and stay informed on developments in federal and state tax law. Spidell represents the tenth acquisition for CeriFi, a leading provider of premium financial education, training and certification solutions to the financial services industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to have completed our acquisition of Spidell and look forward to working closely with Lynn, Renee and the rest of the Spidell team to continue to build on their successes across the tax education and publications markets,” said Matthew Given, CEO of CeriFi. “The commitment they have shown to excellence in all of their educational and research services is reflected in the outstanding outcomes they help produce.”

Lynn Freer, President of Spidell, said, “CeriFi is a trusted partner to financial services firms and professionals, and has a reputation for delivering quality learning experiences that drive strong outcomes. I am excited to combine Spidell’s expert team with its deep commitment to tax professionals and CeriFi’s broad team and resources.”

“Spidell’s future as part of CeriFi is bright. CeriFi shares our deep commitment to delivering the best learning outcomes in the industry and continues to transform financial services training through investment and innovation,” said Renee Rodda, Vice President of Spidell.

“The acquisition of Spidell deepens CeriFi’s tax education and training product suite, and uniquely positions CeriFi to address the needs of tax professionals seeking to maintain their licensing requirements and excel professionally. We will continue to leverage our unique and highly actionable set of opportunities to continue to drive growth both organically and through add-on investments,” said Eric Geveda, Managing Director at Leeds Equity Partners.

About CeriFi:

CeriFi, formed in 2017, is a diversified education, training and certification provider serving professionals across the financial services market. To-date, CeriFi has acquired ten highly complementary companies, including Dalton Education, Money Education, Keir Financial Education, Pass Perfect, the CFP assets of LoneStar Financial Education, the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists, Bionic Turtle, CPMI, Fast Forward Academy and Spidell Publishing.

For additional information on CeriFi, see http://www.cerifi.com/.