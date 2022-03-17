PE-backed Newfold Digital acquires YITH

Newfold Digital, which is backed by Clearlake Capital and Siris Capital, has acquired YITH, a provider of WooCommerce plugins and themes for WordPress.

Newfold Digital, which is backed by Clearlake Capital and Siris Capital, has acquired YITH, a provider of WooCommerce plugins and themes for WordPress. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Newfold Digital, a leading web and commerce technology provider backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”) and Siris Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Siris”), has acquired YITH, one of the largest independent sellers and developers of WooCommerce plugins and themes for WordPress, a free and open-source content management system. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With nearly 2.3 million active installs and more than 100 plugins that expertly solve most e-commerce needs, YITH enables customers to build and grow online WooCommerce stores. WooCommerce is the world’s #1 open-source e-commerce software, powering 22% of the top 1 million e-commerce sites in the world.

“For businesses everywhere, e-commerce has become a necessity to compete in today’s marketplace. Our nearly 7 million customers not only need online storefronts, but advanced features to support their specific niches, from advanced product catalog functionality to gift card solutions,” said Sharon Rowlands, CEO of Newfold Digital. “YITH’s impressive library of reliable WooCommerce plugins will help support our customers with their 2022 e-commerce resolutions.”

“Newfold Digital is a leader in WordPress and WooCommerce, and we are excited to join their growing business,” said Nando Pappalardo, CEO of YITH. “Our mission to support online sellers across the globe will continue under Newfold’s leadership and will drive new innovation to match consumer behavior changes. As YITH joins Newfold Digital, we will continue to maintain the plugin library and deliver on our promise of reliability as we have for years.”

“YITH brings a wealth of e-commerce expertise, and we are delighted to welcome the team to Newfold Digital,” said James Pade, Partner at Clearlake, and Tyler Sipprelle, Managing Director at Siris.

About Newfold Digital

Newfold Digital is a leading web and commerce technology company serving nearly 7 million customers globally. Established in 2021 through the combination of leading web services providers Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, our portfolio of brands includes: Bluehost, CrazyDomains, HostGator, Network Solutions, Register.com, Web.com and many others. We help customers of all sizes build a digital presence that delivers results. With our extensive product offerings and personalized support, we take pride in collaborating with our customers to serve their online presence needs. Learn more about Newfold Digital at Newfold.com.