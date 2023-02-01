PE-backed Redwood Software acquires secure file transfer provider Cerberus

Lincoln International and Orrick advised Turn/River on the deal

Redwood Software, which is backed by Turn/River Capital, has acquired Arlington, Virginia-based Cerberus, a secure file transfer provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Redwood Software is a full-stack automation company.

Cerberus provides secure file transfer solutions to many companies that include Lenovo, NASA, National Health Service, PwC, Sodexo and SpaceX.

“Redwood’s exceptional growth underscores the increasing market demand for end-to-end full stack enterprise automation solutions,” said Jarrett Stringfellow, a Turn/River principal and chairman of the Redwood board of directors. “The acquisition of Cerberus, combined with Redwood’s relentless commitment to customer success and product innovation, ensures organizations have everything they need to successfully automate all of their mission-critical business processes.”

Quiet Light Brokerage served as M&A advisor to Cerberus while Bean, Kinney & Korman was legal advisor. Turn/River was advised by Lincoln International and Orrick.

Cerberus was founded in 2001.

Turn/River invests in small-scale tech and web companies.