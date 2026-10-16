PE eyes cardiometabolic care amid GLP-1 boom, outpatient shifts: 6 deals
ArchiMed, General Catalyst and THL Partners are among the PE dealmakers transacting in cardiometabolic care.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
ArchiMed, General Catalyst and THL Partners are among the PE dealmakers transacting in cardiometabolic care.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination