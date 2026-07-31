PE targets tailwinds in senior care: 7 deals
Goldman Sachs, Brightstar Capital, Hidden River and Pacific Avenue are among the PE firms transacting in the senior care market.
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Goldman Sachs, Brightstar Capital, Hidden River and Pacific Avenue are among the PE firms transacting in the senior care market.
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