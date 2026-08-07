PE targets tech push in healthcare workforce services: 8 deals
Accel-KKR, Bain, Knox Lane and LLR Partners are among the PE firms transacting in healthcare workforce services.
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Accel-KKR, Bain, Knox Lane and LLR Partners are among the PE firms transacting in healthcare workforce services.
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A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
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