PeakEquity backs HighLevel

HighLevel, a Dallas-based sales and marketing platform, has secured over $60 million in funding. PeakEquity Partners led the investment.

Radnor, PA (November 16, 2021) – PeakEquity Partners, a private equity firm focused on investments in software companies, announced that it led an investment in HighLevel. Based in Dallas, HighLevel provides an all-in-one sales and marketing platform designed for marketing agencies and the SMBs that they serve.

HighLevel helps marketing agencies consolidate their solutions into one central place and allows agencies to resell HighLevel software with their own branding. This enables marketing agencies to become a one-stop shop to better serve their SMB clients. The company has over 10,000 marketing agency customers serving over 240,000 small businesses around the world. HighLevel empowers clients to streamline the entire sales and marketing delivery process, better target new customers, capture leads, and serve and track existing customers.

“This investment and the support of PeakEquity Partners will enable HighLevel to grow its team faster so that we can continue to evolve the product at an incredible pace,” said Shaun Clark, CEO and Co-Founder of HighLevel. “We partnered with PeakEquity due to their broad strategic and operational experience in scaling software companies which will be valuable as we accelerate growth.”

PeakEquity’s D.J. Andrzejewski, Brian Nejmeh and Jim Sheward will be joining HighLevel co-founders Shaun Clark, Varun Vairavan and Robin Alex on the Board. “HighLevel is a disruptive, product-led, growth company that has achieved scale and experienced broad product adoption in a very short period of time,” said D.J. Andrzejewski, Partner at PeakEquity. “We believe this transaction will enable HighLevel to continue to accelerate growth and drive further innovation for its customers. We are excited to partner with Shaun, Varun, Robin and the rest of the HighLevel team to achieve their next phase of growth.”

Marketing software for small businesses is a multi-billion dollar industry. HighLevel is focused on taking the widely available sets of tools and turning them into specialized versions dedicated to marketing agencies. To service this market, HighLevel has built a robust, feature-rich platform which includes a full CRM, email/SMS marketing, online scheduling, pipeline management, reputation & review management and WordPress hosting.

Vista Point Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to HighLevel in connection with the transaction.

