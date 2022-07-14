Pelican Capital exits YourParkingSpace

YourParkingSpace is a digital parking solutions company

It has grown 125% in the past 12 months

Pelican Capital invested in YourParkingSpace in 2020

Pelican Capital has sold YourParkingSpace to Flowbird Group, earning a 6.5x return. Pelican Capital bought London-based YourParkingSpace in September 2020. The digital parking solutions company grew rapidly, achieving 125% growth in the last 12 months. YourParkingSpace was founded in 2013.

Pelican Capital is a London-based private equity firm that invests in profitable companies that need up to $25 million of equity. It is a generalist investor with a preference for B2B, tech and tech-enabled services.

“Joining Flowbird group is a fantastic opportunity to rapidly accelerate our aspirations through deploying our end to end digitally-led parking solution throughout Flowbird’s network globally,” said Harrison Woods, CEO of YourParkingSpace. “As the same entity we bring together the best on-street and off-street parking technology to create an unrivalled solution.”

Flowbird Group is a global provider of software, mobile apps, payments and hardware solutions for parking and transport ticketing and open payments for municipal and privately owned car parking and public transport systems.