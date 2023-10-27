Performant Capital picks up ticketing platform SquadUP

Founded in 2013, SquadUP's clients include New York City Wine & Food Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Williams Sonoma, and Sephora.

Performant Capital has acquired SquadUP, a ticketing, event management, and audience engagement platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2013, SquadUP’s clients include New York City Wine & Food Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, SCOPE Art Show, Williams Sonoma, and Sephora.

“We are thrilled to welcome SquadUP into our expanding Performant Capital portfolio,” said Michael Ciaglia, a partner at Performant Capital in a statement. “This acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in dynamic and mission-critical companies for whom Performant’s unique blend of operational, technology, and investing expertise can unlock significant growth.”

Based in Chicago, Performant Capital invests in the lower middle market. The private equity firm targets SaaS, software, and tech-enabled services companies.