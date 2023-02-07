Progress acquires PE-backed enterprise data management company MarkLogic

The purchase price was for $355 million

Progress, a provider of application development and infrastructure software has acquired MarkLogic, a Redwood City, California-based enterprise data management firm. The purchase price was for $355 million.

“MarkLogic presents a unique opportunity for Progress customers. By expanding our data capabilities, our customers gain more agility as to how and where they can leverage their data,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “At the same time, MarkLogic customers gain access to a global leader with a proven track record in the software infrastructure space.”

Yogesh Gupta serves as CEO of Progress while Jeffrey Casale leads MarkLogic as CEO.

Vector Capital acquired MarkLogic in 2020.