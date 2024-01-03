Renovus Capital invests in therapy provider Behavioral Framework

Behavioral Framework was founded in 2017 in by Angela West.

Renovus Capital Partners has made an investment in Behavioral Framework, a Rockville, Maryland-based provider of applied behavior analysis therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. No financial terms were disclosed.

Behavioral Framework was founded in 2017 in by Angela West.

“Kyle and Angela have established a strong leadership position in the growing ABA space with a unique focus on compassion for the people they serve and achieving measurable results on their behalf,” said Jesse Serventi, a founding partner at Renovus said in a statement. “We are proud to support a passionate team as we seek to advance the important impact Behavioral Framework is making in the lives of children and families affected by autism, while growing to reach new communities.”

Cain Brothers, a division of KeyBanc Capital Markets, served as financial advisor to Behavioral Framework.

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market.